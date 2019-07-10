Services
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Lafayette, LA
Janine Ayo Neck

Janine Ayo Neck Obituary
Janine Ayo Neck

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 AM in St. Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Janine Ayo Neck, age 71, who passed away on Friday evening, July 5, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:30 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of service.

A Rosary will be prayed Friday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Bruce A. Neck; her daughter, Alyssa N. Faul and her husband Caleb; her precious granddaughter, Elizabeth Grace Faul; her sister, Deborah A. Ledet and her husband Keith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

To view a full and more detailed obituary and sign the guestbook online, visit www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on July 10, 2019
