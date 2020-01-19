Services
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA 70507
(337) 706-8941
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Milam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Ray Milam

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Ray Milam Obituary
Jason Ray Milam

Lafayette - Funeral services times are pending but will be held Tuesday afternoon, January 21, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Jason Ray Milam, 34, who passed away January 18, 2020.

Survivors include his father, Brent (Gayle) Milam of Lafayette, mother, Goldie Sawyer of Lafayette; two sons, Brennan Ray Milam of Lafayette and Jace Milam of Belle Chasse; one sister, Tara (Aaron) Casoli of Baton Rouge; one brother, Charlie Joseph Milam of Lafayette; two uncles, Mark (Tammy) Milam and Luke Milam, all of Lafayette; two aunts, Tammy Sue Milam and Linda Milam, both of Lafayette; and his grandmothers, Marlene Milam, Vicki W. Milam, and Hazel C. Sawyer, all of Lafayette.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Charlie Milam and Alton D. Sawyer.

Pallbearers will be Mark Milam, Ashley Lane, Darrell Guillory, Jeff Sawyer, Dale Deshotels, and Aaron Casoli. Honorary pallbearers include all employees of High End Automotive and Luke Milam.

The family requests that visitation be held Tuesday at 10:00 am until funeral services.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Middlebrook Foundation, honoring Corporal Michael Middlebrook, at www.middlebrookfoundation.com.

Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com.

Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -