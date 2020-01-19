|
Jason Ray Milam
Lafayette - Funeral services times are pending but will be held Tuesday afternoon, January 21, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Jason Ray Milam, 34, who passed away January 18, 2020.
Survivors include his father, Brent (Gayle) Milam of Lafayette, mother, Goldie Sawyer of Lafayette; two sons, Brennan Ray Milam of Lafayette and Jace Milam of Belle Chasse; one sister, Tara (Aaron) Casoli of Baton Rouge; one brother, Charlie Joseph Milam of Lafayette; two uncles, Mark (Tammy) Milam and Luke Milam, all of Lafayette; two aunts, Tammy Sue Milam and Linda Milam, both of Lafayette; and his grandmothers, Marlene Milam, Vicki W. Milam, and Hazel C. Sawyer, all of Lafayette.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Charlie Milam and Alton D. Sawyer.
Pallbearers will be Mark Milam, Ashley Lane, Darrell Guillory, Jeff Sawyer, Dale Deshotels, and Aaron Casoli. Honorary pallbearers include all employees of High End Automotive and Luke Milam.
The family requests that visitation be held Tuesday at 10:00 am until funeral services.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Middlebrook Foundation, honoring Corporal Michael Middlebrook, at www.middlebrookfoundation.com.
