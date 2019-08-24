|
|
Jay Richardson
Kaplan - Memorial services for Jay Steele Richardson will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Vincent Funeral Home in Kaplan. Jay passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 after a very courageous battle with cancer. Interment will be at a later time. Father Gene Tremie will conduct the services.
Jay was born November 20, 1981 in Lafayette where he lived until 11 years ago when he moved to Kaplan with his mother and his extraordinary stepfather. He is a 2002 graduate of Lafayette High. Jay loved playing his drums and always dreamed of starting a "rock and roll band" with his daddy and brother. He was a huge Nascar, Taylor Swift and professional wrestling fan.
Jay is survived by his mother and stepfather, Laura and David Pogue; his father, Ronnie Richardson all of Kaplan; his brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Julie Richardson of Arvada, CO; his sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Patrick Bergeron of Missouri City, TX; his maternal grandfather, Elvin Frick of Fort Smith, AR; his uncle, Ford Frick and his wife, Brenda of Lafayette; his aunts, Shell Frick of Fort Smith, AR, Susan Hines of Brookhaven, MS; Lou Ann Blocker and her husband, Carson of Vancouver, WA; his cousins, Charlotte Murray, Melissa Ritchie, Brad Frick, Jamie Frick, Mary Sue Dorsey and Kelly Turner. He is also survived by his nieces, Piper, Brylee and Lilly Pogue, Ava Merritt, Mikaela Stelly; his nephews, Dillan Richard, Jacob and Ben Merritt, Dereck Stelly, Casen Bergeron; Milo Richardson, Jaxen Pogue and soon to arrive Dane Bergeron; his stepbrother, Jasen Pogue and his wife, Nicole; and stepsisters, Kattie Stevens, Pam Merritt and her husband, Justin, and Lauren Stelly and her husband, Ronnie.
Jay was preceded in death by his maternal grandmothers, Wray Frick and Sally Frick of Fort Smith, AR; his paternal grandparents, Robert and Delcie Richardson and Gladys Richardson of the Philadephia Community, his uncle, Bill Hines of Brookhaven, MS; and his stepmother, Cathy Richardson of Boyce, LA.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the BOST Foundation of Fort Smith, AR. for the Lifebridge Extension Program, an organization very dear to the Frick family. For information please contact Jeannie Hill via email [email protected]
Visitation will be Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 4:00 PM.
Our family would like to express our gratitude to Dr. Robin Barry and Dr. George Billeaud along with their staff. A simple thank you does not suffice for the true compassion they have shown and the care they have given Jay for many, many years. We would also like to thank Dr. James Cole, Dr. Andrew Harwood along with their staff and the staff at OLOL Infusion Center.
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 24, 2019