Services
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA 70507
(337) 706-8941
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Anglican Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean McGregor Lindsay Berry


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean McGregor Lindsay Berry Obituary
Jean McGregor Lindsay Berry

Lafayette - A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Trinity Anglican Church for Jean McGregor Lindsay Berry, 99, who died peacefully at her home in Lafayette on Sunday 3 March 2019. Her ashes will be buried in the Ruby Cemetery in Ruby, SC. This final resting place is across the street from her maternal grandmother's house, where she was born on 13 July 1919.

Jean is survived by, sons Alan Lindsay (Kathy) Berry and James Calvin Berry; daughter Mollie McGregor Berry (Doug) Johnson; niece Susan Elmendorf (Jeff) Roberts, and six grandchildren: Nicole (Frank) Do, Sonya Berry, Bonnie (Andrew) Lockridge, Daniel Johnson, Sarah Johnson, and Isabella Johnson.

She is preceded in death by her parents James Calvin and Jean McGregor Lindsay; brother James Calvin Lindsay, Jr.; sister Mary Elmendorf; nephew Calvin Lindsay Elmendorf; and husband Rudolph Allen Berry.

Jean was raised in St. Pauls, NC. She spent most of her life in Greensboro, NC, and her last few years in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Jean, a dyed in the wool Presbyterian, was a charter member of Starmount Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, NC, and a lifetime member of Presbyterian Women.

Jean received an Associate's degree from Peace College, and a Bachelor's degree from UNC Chapel Hill. Following graduation, she was a social worker in North and South Carolina. She then returned to school at RPI in Richmond to study Occupational Therapy. Following this graduation, she worked as an occupational therapist at the Polio Hospital and at the CP school in Greensboro, NC. During this period she developed a device to allow polio victims to type or paint with their teeth. This device was featured in a cover story in Popular Mechanics Magazine.

After taking time out to raise her children, Jean returned to school earning a Bachelor's degree at UNC Greensboro. She then taught special education classes at the Junior and Senior High level in Greensboro.

Jean was an avid gardener, weaver, knitter, and leather worker. A lifetime adventurer, she was always a child at heart.

The family expresses their heartfelt love and thanks to Jean's loving friend and caregiver Ericka Smith.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Ruby Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 35, Ruby, SC, 29741.

View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com.

Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now