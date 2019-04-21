Services
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 869-6261
Jeanette Mouton
Jeanette Ann Mouton

Jeanette Ann Mouton Obituary
Jeanette Ann Mouton

Houston, TX - Jeanette Ann Mouton, 80, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was born April 26, 1938 in Lafayette, Louisiana to Felicianne and Percy Benoit, and graduated from Bishop Byrne High School in Port Arthur in 1956. Jeanette was a long-time parishioner at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Houston, Texas. Jeanette worked over 30 years with Texaco Inc. As well as volunteering her time and energy with the Special Olympics and Habitat for Humanity. She also gave of her time through her churches annual Christmas toy drive and clothing pantry as well as many other community projects. She enjoyed her weekly card game with her friends on Thursdays. She loved trips to the beach. She was always up for an adventure. Her biggest passion was the love she had for her family. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her. Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Kelly Dickinson; and sons, Kirk Mouton, Kevin Mouton, Kim Mouton; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 21, 2019
