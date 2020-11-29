Jeanette Carrier
Church Point - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point, LA for Mrs. Jeanette Carrier, 61, who passed away at 1:26 PM Saturday, November 28 at her residence in Church Point. Reverend Father Pére Rozas, Parochial Vicar of the church, will be the Celebrant of the mass and entombment will take place in the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Mausoleum on Hwy 35 north of Church Point. Jeanette, a life-long resident of Church Point, was the daughter of the late Linus Duplechin and the former Tiny Carriere. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Jimmy Carrier of Church Point; her twin daughters, Jessica Wynn and husband Billy and Julie Guidry and husband Dustin-all of Church Point; two sons, Justin Carrier and wife Jynna and Jared Carrier and wife Heather-all of Church Point; eleven grandchildren and a brother, Gary Duplechin. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Betty Duplechin and two brothers, Patrick and Hubert Duplechin. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Guidry Funeral Home on Monday, November 30 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM and continue on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until the time of the funeral mass at 10:00 AM. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM Monday evening in the funeral home. Personal condolences may be sent to the Carrier family at www.guidryfuneralhome.com
. Guidry Funeral Home, 219 N. Broadway St., Church Point, LA is in charge of final arrangements.