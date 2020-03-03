|
Jeanette M. Williams
Church Point - Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The Body of Christ Ministries for Jeanette M Williams, 49, who died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Al Malbrough.
Interment will be in The Body of Christ Ministries Cemetery.
Jeanette was a caring and giving individual. She had a love and passion for others as a home health caregiver and loved each of her patients fiercely. Her creativity was always taken to another level as she enjoyed repurposing items and furniture. She could always be found on the dance floor or in the mall looking for the next sale. Her love for gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family was what truly made her heart smile.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jermal Williams; her three daughters, Alexia and husband, Derek Robicheaux of Carencro, Nakia and husband, Nathan Daniels of Youngsville, Brittany Malbrough and fiancé, Derek Garrick of Church Point, and one step daughter, Kevana Lewis of Lafayette; her seven grandbabies; Caleigh, Karly, Leah, Jaxon, Kara, Kaiden, and Kazi; three sisters, Jeanelle and husband, Pastor Al Malbrough of Thorsby, Theresa and husband, Charles Henny of Crowley and Barbara and husband, Terry Solomon of Mississippi, as well as one brother, David and wife, Sharnell Thomas of Tallahassee; her mother, Della Thomas and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Malbrough; her father, Armstead Wheeler and her grandparents, Esther and Joseph Thomas and Carrie and Samuel Wheeler.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at Syrie Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday, March 7, 2020 at The Body of Christ Ministries beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
