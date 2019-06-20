|
Jeanne Cortinas
Breaux Bridge - A memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. Bernard Church, Breaux Bridge, LA at 10:00 a.m. for Jeanne Cortinas, who passed away at her home in Breaux Bridge, LA May 13, 2019. Jeanne earned a Master's degree in English and a JD degree, but choose as her final career as a medical transcriptionist. Her generosity, kindness, and her sense of humor and courage in the face of illness will be remembered by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Julia Lukes Cortinas, and her sister, Juleen Cortinas Reisman. She leaves behind brother-in-law Michael D. Reisman.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 20, 2019