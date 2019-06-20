Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
Breaux Bridge, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Cortinas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Cortinas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeanne Cortinas Obituary
Jeanne Cortinas

Breaux Bridge - A memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. Bernard Church, Breaux Bridge, LA at 10:00 a.m. for Jeanne Cortinas, who passed away at her home in Breaux Bridge, LA May 13, 2019. Jeanne earned a Master's degree in English and a JD degree, but choose as her final career as a medical transcriptionist. Her generosity, kindness, and her sense of humor and courage in the face of illness will be remembered by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Julia Lukes Cortinas, and her sister, Juleen Cortinas Reisman. She leaves behind brother-in-law Michael D. Reisman.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.