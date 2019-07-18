|
Jeffrey Neil Ray
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian burial for Jeffrey Neil Ray, 36, of Lafayette, LA, was held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 1:00pm. Father Charles McMillan will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Jennings, LA, under the direction of Martin & Castille Funeral Home in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Jeffrey was an avid New York Yankees fan. He could quote stats of every past and present player. His love of baseball started while coaching his son's little league baseball teams while living in Alexandria, LA.
Visitation was on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4:00pm—8:00pm and were continued on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 9:00am-11:30am. A rosary was prayed on Tuesday at 6:00pm in Martin & Castille Funeral Home at 600 E. Farrel Road, Lafayette, LA.
Surrounded by his loving family, Mr. Ray passed away on July 12, 2019, at 6:02am in the Heart Hospital of Lafayette. Jeffrey was born in Jennings American Legion Hospital on June 2, 1983, to Warren J. and Darlene(LeJeune) Ray. He was a 2001 graduate of St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette, LA. Jeffrey received an associate degree from ITT Technical Institute in Houston, TX. He worked at Deep South Chemical in Broussard, LA.
His greatest accomplishment was raising his 3 children. Jeffrey is survived by: a son, Jace Alexander, and 2 daughters, Alyssa Julianne, and Karly Jade Ray all of Lafayette; his father Warren J. Ray and his step-mother, Carol; his mother, Darlene LeJeune Ray; and one sister, Erin Denise Ray. He is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
Mr. Ray was preceded in death by: his paternal grandparents Lawrence V. Ray of Lake Arthur, LA and Julia Klein Ray of Jennings, LA; his maternal grandparents Nathan and Leta P. LeJeune of Jennings, LA.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Ray, Lynn Ray, Grant Ray, Adam Ray, Charles Ray and Paul Vondenstein.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Heart Hospital of Lafayette during this difficult time.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 18, 2019