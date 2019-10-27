|
Jennifer Chiasson Jennings
Lafayette - Jennifer Chiasson Jennings, 72, of Lafayette, LA, embarked on her final adventure to heaven on Tuesday October 22, 2019. A 1965 graduate of Lafayette's Northside High School and an employee of RGIS for 25+ years, she loved spending time with family, baking, gardening, researching ancestry and having Halloween fun. Survived by her husband of 50 years, James M. Jennings III, son James M. Jennings IV (wife Kayra), son Robert C. Jennings (wife Ann Marie), grandchildren Bryton Mears, Bryan Mears, Jayden Marie Jennings and Robert C. Jennings Jr, sister Norman Trahan and many nieces & nephews. Predeceased by her parents Nola Wiltz Chiasson and Clay P. Chaisson. Private memorial services will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in the The Advertiser from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019