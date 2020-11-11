Jennifer Ritter Guidry
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 419 Doucet Road, Lafayette, LA, for Jennifer Ritter Guidry, age 43, who passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Monsignor W. Curtis Mallet will serve as Celebrant and will conduct the funeral services. Reverend Neil Petit will serve as Con-celebrant.
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Jesse Guidry; her sons, Cash Cooper and Aldus Guidry; her parents, Cathy and Ervin Ritter, Jr.; her brothers, Lee and his wife, Elizabeth, and Steven; her brother-in-law, Jacques and his wife, Lynsey; her sister-in-law, Jordan and her husband, Jake, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who dearly loved her.
She was preceded in death by her aunt, Beth Stark; her maternal grandparents, L.J. and Joeline Menou Stark of Eunice; her paternal grandmother, Gladys Heyne Darby of New Iberia, two cousins and one nephew.
Jennifer earned both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in history from USL/UL. As a devoted Ragin Cajun, she continued to serve her university, first serving as the Assistant Director for the Programming and Special Projects Division for fifteen years, then overseeing production for the UL Press for three years, and, finally, taking on the role of Assistant Director of CCET/P&SP. At the time of her death, she served as the Outreach Coordinator for the Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection, and Restoration Act; a role in which she collaborated with community organizations to increase awareness of Louisiana's costal land loss crisis and engaged with local residents to develop strategies that would allow them to continue to thrive along Louisiana's working coast as stewards of the landscape, culture and economy.
There is not enough space in this newspaper to accurately portray the depth of life this woman lived. Jennifer's maternal instincts were felt by anyone in her presence. If there was a baby in the room, she would scoop them into her arms and give the best snuggles. She was "Nanny" and "Best Friend" to all of her nieces and nephews.
Not only was Jennifer an amazing mother, she was also a dear friend to so many in this community. Through her philanthropic work, she pretty much knew everyone in town. Fueled by her passions, she served on many local boards for organizations such as the Acadiana Food Alliance, Acadiana Open Channel, and Designing Women of Acadiana. She was also a member of the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Commission.
Jennifer led a full life, both personally and professionally. Her family and friends, the community, history, the arts, culture, conservation and her beloved USL/UL were major parts of her life. A bright light has been extinguished in the lives of an array of people who both loved and respected her. She will be dearly missed.
In her free time, Jennifer enjoyed piddling with her plants, propagating succulents, scoring amazing finds at estate sales, creating unique art pieces with local flare and hanging with her girlfriends. Most important to her always was her husband, her two sons, and her loving family.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 12:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM on Friday in the funeral home. Visitation will resume on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 9:30 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Jennifer's name to https://give.moncuspark.org/ge/jenniferguidry
