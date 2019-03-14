|
Jerome M. "Jay" Duhon, Sr.
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 2:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Jerome M. "Jay" Duhon, Sr., 77, who went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center surrounded by his family who adored him.
Interment will be in Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery.
Deacon Art Bakeler will officiate the service.
Jerome is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Jessie Fournier Duhon; two daughters, Gwen Frederick and her husband Richard, and Lora Biessenberger and her husband Douglas; one son, Jerome M. "Jerry" Duhon, Jr. and his wife Kandice; his 10 grandchildren, Christopher and Brandon Pellerin, Jessica and Joshua Babineaux, Laurie Veillon, Delana Manuel, Catherine Oliver, James Trantor, Michelle Duhon and Lainey Robinson; 20 great-grandchildren, Kinslee, Brayden, Lane, and Hollis Pellerin, Cameron and Addison Aucoin, Ruby Babineaux, Lillian and Laken Johnson, Carley and Cheyenne Duhon, Addie, Kasen, and Hallie Veillon, William, Bennett, and Audrey Oliver, Hayden LeBlanc, Austin and Drew Manuel; 2 sisters, Lorraine Hearn and husband Max, and Ruth Williams; and 1 brother, Frank Duhon and wife Lorrie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Meus John "Ben" Duhon and Mae Broussard Duhon; and 2 sisters, Elsie (Sr. Aloysia O'Carm) and Melba Duhon.
Jay was a Lafayette resident for most of his life. He joined the military service right after he married the love of his life, Jessie Fournier. Jay served as a member of the Armed Forces, first as a Radioman, PFC, then as a 1st Sgt./Mstr. Sgt. He served 3 tours in the Vietnam War, earning several medals. He retired as First Master Sergeant with Military Honors after 30 years of service.
Jay lived a full life delving into many fun adventures. Some of his greatest joys were spent camping with his family, square dancing, race car driving, driving dune buggies in the California hills, participating in CB Radio organizations, and the Gold Wing Organization. Later in life, he enjoyed RV traveling with his wife Jessie, joining his retired military group on many wonderful vacations. They were blessed by completing their bucket list by traveling and seeing the world. One of Jay's favorite things was when the entire family would go to their home for the holidays, and watching NASCAR races with his son.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Pellerin, Brandon Pellerin, Josh Babineaux, Frank Duhon, Richard Frederick, and Rhett Johnson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Luke Veillon and Ronnie Oliver.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 10:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed Friday at 11:00 AM in the funeral home.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Duhon family to the doctors and staff of the ICU at Lafayette General Medical Center.
