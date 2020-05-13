Services
Henneke Funeral Home
1515 Montezuma St
Columbus, TX 78934
(979) 732-2143
Resources
More Obituaries for Jill Melton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jill Stafford Melton


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jill Stafford Melton Obituary
Jill Stafford Melton

January 18, 1961 - May 30, 2019

Jill Stafford Melton died in her sleep at her home in Morrison, Colorado after surgery for pain in her shoulder. Jill was born to Virginia Ann Stafford Melton and John Roy Melton in Tyler, Texas. She was raised in Lafayette, Louisiana, and after graduating from Lafayette High School attended the University of Oklahoma where she was a member of Tri Delta sorority. She obtained a degree in Petroleum Land Management and began working for Sohio in Dallas.

Jill was an old soul and loved travel and history. She also loved the outdoors and was forever active hiking, skiing and exploring. She was adventuresome and restless and moved frequently, living over the years in Dallas, Wyoming, Arizona and Colorado. She was proud of her Stafford heritage and wanted to live in her beloved Columbus, Texas, but it never came to pass.

Jill was never boring, loved to name-drop, and had a small circle of dear and loving friends with whom she was very good at staying in touch throughout her life. She was especially fond of and could relate well to older generations. She is gone too soon, and her friends and family miss her.

Jill is survived by her sister Jane Melton Black, her aunt Jo Lou Parks, her cousins Melissa and Stafford Parks (Shondra), her niece and nephews Margaux, Mason and Stafford Turnage (Kate), her great-niece Lou Bird Turnage, and her dog Mao. Her parents and grandparents predeceased her. A private burial was held December 28, 2019 at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery in Columbus, Texas. Arrangements were handled by Henneke Funeral Home, Columbus, Texas.

God rest your soul, Jill
Published in the The Advertiser from May 13 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -