Jill Stafford Melton
January 18, 1961 - May 30, 2019
Jill Stafford Melton died in her sleep at her home in Morrison, Colorado after surgery for pain in her shoulder. Jill was born to Virginia Ann Stafford Melton and John Roy Melton in Tyler, Texas. She was raised in Lafayette, Louisiana, and after graduating from Lafayette High School attended the University of Oklahoma where she was a member of Tri Delta sorority. She obtained a degree in Petroleum Land Management and began working for Sohio in Dallas.
Jill was an old soul and loved travel and history. She also loved the outdoors and was forever active hiking, skiing and exploring. She was adventuresome and restless and moved frequently, living over the years in Dallas, Wyoming, Arizona and Colorado. She was proud of her Stafford heritage and wanted to live in her beloved Columbus, Texas, but it never came to pass.
Jill was never boring, loved to name-drop, and had a small circle of dear and loving friends with whom she was very good at staying in touch throughout her life. She was especially fond of and could relate well to older generations. She is gone too soon, and her friends and family miss her.
Jill is survived by her sister Jane Melton Black, her aunt Jo Lou Parks, her cousins Melissa and Stafford Parks (Shondra), her niece and nephews Margaux, Mason and Stafford Turnage (Kate), her great-niece Lou Bird Turnage, and her dog Mao. Her parents and grandparents predeceased her. A private burial was held December 28, 2019 at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery in Columbus, Texas. Arrangements were handled by Henneke Funeral Home, Columbus, Texas.
God rest your soul, Jill
Published in the The Advertiser from May 13 to May 15, 2020