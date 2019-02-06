|
|
Jimmie D. Adcock, Sr.
Lafayette - A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette for Jimmie D. Adcock, Sr., 84, who died on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at the Southwest Louisiana Veteran's Home in Jennings.
Inurnment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
Reverend Howard Blessing, Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Donna Esler and Leslie Ladd. Gift Bearers will be Taylor Thibodeaux and Nicholas Thibodeaux. Karen Melancon, Vocalist, accompanied on the organ by Kevin Martin, will sing for the services, "Amazing Grace", "Psalm 23, The Lord is My Shepherd", "The Old Rugged Cross", "Be Not Afraid", and "How Great Thou Art".
Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Louise Normand Adcock; one daughter, Jami Thibodeaux; one son, Jimmie Adcock, Jr.; one sister, Camillia Keck; one brother, Donnie Adcock and his wife, Mickey; two grandchildren, Taylor Thibodeaux and his wife, Annie and Nicholas Thibodeaux.; and one great grandson, Holden Thibodeaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James D. Adcock and Lois Childers Adcock; and one son-in-law, Nelson Thibodeaux.
Jimmie D. Adcock, Sr. was a native of Cross Plains, Texas and resident of Lafayette for most of his life. He was a Veteran of the military (1954-1957), and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Adcock was a member of the Red Coats, the Knight of Columbus Council 8901 and also the Association of Safety Engineers. He was a member of the St. Pius X Catholic Church Community in Lafayette. Mr. Adcock was a loving husband, father grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He will fondly be remembered for giving guardian angel medals to everyone he met.
The family requests that visitation be observed in St. Pius X Catholic Church on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of services.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Adcock's name to the Southwest Louisiana Veteran's Home, 1610 Evangeline Road Jennings, LA. 70546 .
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Adcock family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Southwest Louisiana Veteran's Home in Jennings for their kindness, compassion, and gentle care given to Mr. Adcock and his family during their time of need.
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019