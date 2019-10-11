|
Jo Anne Durand
LAKE CHARLES~ A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 for Jo Anne Durand at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church in Lake Charles with Monsignor Daniel Torres, celebrant. Entombment will follow at 2:00 PM in St. Paul Mausoleum in Eunice.
Ms. Durand, 84, a resident of Lake Charles passed away on Wednesday, October 8, 2019.
Jo Anne served her community as a member of several clubs including, The Review Club and the L'Argent Investment Club. She also was a Calcasieu Parish Public Library Volunteer and a member at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church. She participated in several study groups and other activities at her church. She enjoyed meeting with former Library workers for a monthly luncheon. Jo Anne graduated with a degree in Microbiology from USL in Lafayette and worked as a Lab Tech at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. She was an ASMT/ASCP Registered Medical Technologist. Jo Anne received her Master's degree in Library Science from LSU Baton Rouge. She was an Associate Professor on the staff of Frazar Memorial Library at McNeese until her retirement. Jo Anne is survived by her brother Tony Durand and wife, Rusty of Bogalusa, La; two nephews Lee Durand and wife Marion and son Cameron of Lufkin, Tx; and Jim Durand and wife Jeni and their children Shari and Chase of Katy, Tx.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alton "Prof" and Freida Lyons Durand.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church. 617 W. Claude Street, Lake Charles, LA 70605; (337)477.1236
