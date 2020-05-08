|
Sister Joan Herpin, MHS
Lafayette - With regards to the COVID 19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 10 persons or less.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 10 AM in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette, for Sister Joan Herpin, MHS (Sister Mary Cyril) the former Martha Joan Herpin, who died on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Prompt Succor Nursing Home in Opelousas, at the age of 85. The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, VF, Rector of Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, will conduct the services.
Joan, the daughter of the late Seva and Albertine Dupont Herpin, was born on July 12, 1934 in Kaplan, LA where she received her education at Kaplan Elementary and High Schools and a BA in Education from USL (Presently ULL) in Lafayette, LA.
Entering the Sisters of the Most Holy Sacrament in 1951, she professed her Perpetual Vows in 1956. At the time of her death she was in her 68th year of Religious Life. Sister Joan spent 42 years in Education Ministry serving as an elementary school teacher. Her ministry brought her to schools in Louisiana including St. Michael, Crowley; St. Joseph, Gretna; Our Lady Star of the Sea, St. Maurice and St. Monica in New Orleans; St. Louise de Marillac, Arabi and Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette. She also taught in Mississippi at Our Lady of Victories Elementary School, Pascagoula.
Sr. Joan will be remembered for her quiet, unassuming presence and her dry humor. She had a deep love for children and always enjoyed having conversations with children. She especially enjoyed preparing her second graders to receive their First Holy Communion. Sr. Joan has been a special blessing for many people throughout her life and will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her sisters Rita Herpin and Annie Joyce Castille, her brother Lawrence Michael Herpin, numerous loving nieces and nephews, and her Religious family of the Sisters of the Most Holy Sacrament. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jerome Herpin.
The MHS Sisters wish to thank the Staffs at Bethany MHS Health Care Center and Prompt Succor Nursing Home for the excellent care Sister Joan received. Special thanks go to her nieces Rita Ann Montet and Martha Prince who were so dedicated to her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sister Joan's name to the Sisters of the Most Holy Sacrament, PO Box 90037, Lafayette, LA 70509-0037.
