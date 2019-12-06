Services
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 S Union Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 942-2638
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
Lafayette, LA
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
Lafayette, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Pius X Church
Lafayette, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Brady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Julia (Cullen) Brady

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Julia (Cullen) Brady Obituary
Joan Julia (Cullen) Brady

Lafayette - Joan Julia (Cullen) Brady, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother died peacefully early in the morning of December 4, 2019. She was 88 years old. Joan was a graduate of West Chester University and did graduate studies at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA. She taught school in Wallingford, Pennsylvania before devoting her life to her husband and children. She is survived by seven children: Her daughters Julia Tullos of Baton Rouge, Joan Love and her husband Scott of Baton Rouge, Helen Leist and her husband Mike of Fredericksburg, VA, and Kathy Balhoff and her husband Dan of Baton Rouge; and Her sons John Brady and his wife Debbie of Orlando, FL, Rev. Fr. Edward E. Brady of Philadelphia, PA and Rev. Fr. James Brady of Lafayette. She is also survived by nineteen grandchildren (Clifford, Bob and Dave Erickson; Scott, John, Julia (Taylor), Michael and Mary Love; James, Julianne and Joan Leist; Christopher, Matthew, Jacob, and Caleb Brady; and Catherine, Joe, Caroline and Paul Balhoff as well as three great grandchildren Bridgette Erickson, Eoghan Erickson and Madeline Love. She is also survived by her brothers: Most Rev. Edward Cullen, retired bishop of the Diocese of Allentown, PA, Joseph Cullen (Pat) of Gwynedd, PA and John Cullen of Gwynedd, PA. She is preceded in death by her loving and beloved husband of 63 years, Deacon (Dr.) Eugene F. Brady of Baton Rouge, her son Eugene, Jr. her parents Edward Cullen, Sr. and Julia Leahy Cullen, her brother James Cullen (Jeannie), and her sister-in-law Judy. Visitation will begin at 5pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Pius X Church in Lafayette, LA. A rosary will follow at 6pm with the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:30pm. Internment will take place at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon, PA. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA, 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -