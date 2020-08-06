JoAnn Witherspoon Vigee
Lafayette - JoAnn Witherspoon Vigee, cherished wife and mother, passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on Monday, August 3, 2020, due to complications from the coronavirus. She was born on February 14, 1942 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania to the late Elizabeth Marquis and Donald Witherspoon. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her dear brother, Michael.
JoAnn attended finishing school in New York City. She served as a flight attendant for Flying Tigers on overseas flights then proudly flew for United Airlines both overseas and domestically. She met her husband, Kennard Vigee, while flying out of Denver, in Evergreen, Colorado. They were secretly married in a small mountain chapel since flight attendants were prohibited from marrying at that time. Although she retired to have a family, she returned to the workforce decades later in retail and coffeehouse management.
Above all her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandson Noah, on whom she doted. She had a lifelong passion for reading mysteries and crime thrillers, was a consummate Anglophile and enjoyed the art of conversation. JoAnn was an example to us all, and though she was small, she was mighty. She exhibited great courage and strength during her months of difficult health and rehabilitation therapy. She maintained her sense of humor through her pain without complaint.
JoAnn is survived by her dear husband, Ken Vigee; beloved daughter Heather and son-in-law John Gardner; grandson Noah Michael Gardner; cousins, two sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a great-great-niece.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended to friends and family for their loving support, prayers and care. The family would like to express special thanks to JoAnn's niece Valorie, nephew Duff, her home caregivers, therapists and the nursing staff at Lourdes. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future when family and friends can safely gather.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in JoAnn Vigee's name to the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (designated donation for Medical Research) at <http://www.philanthropy.mayoclinic.org
