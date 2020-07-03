Joanne R. Bordelon



Arnaudville - Funeral services will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at an 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Joanne R. Bordelon, age 90, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Camelot Nursing Home in Broussard.



Following the mass, Mrs. Bordelon will travel to her final resting place at Garden Mausoleum Sacred Heart Cemetery in Moreauville to reunite with her husband, Ray P. Bordelon. The Rev. Travis Abadie, pastor of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Giftbearers will be her granddaughters, Lindsay B. Lemoine, Brianna R. Bordelon and Caylee S. Bordelon.



Mrs. Bordelon, otherwise known as "Pepper Jelly Queen", was born in Mansura, Louisiana and lived the first half of her life in Moreauville before moving to Arnaudville in 1970. She later moved to Camelot in 2017. She was the best "Mom" her four children could ask for, as well as grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, step grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. For all that knew her, knew that she liked to talk and her talking got her to be friends with everyone she met. She welcomed everyone to her home and showered them with a jar (or two) of pepper jelly and fried bread dough. Mrs. Bordelon was also known for her impeccable sewing. Not a person in the towns she lived, didn't have something sewn or altered by her. She was most proud of her wedding dresses and Mardi Gras costumes. She was 2017 Queen Marie VIII, Krewe de La Jonction in Arnaudville.



Survivors include her four children: sons, Kenneth P. Bordelon and his wife, Patsy, of Breaux Bridge, R.M. "Marty" Bordelon and his wife, Suzzanne, of Moreauville, Jacques R. Bordelon and his wife, Susan, of Friendswood, TX and daughter, Rhonda B. Broussard of Broussard and her companion, Jack B. Hilburn of Columbus, TX; seven grandchildren, Sean P. Bordelon, Jarrett M. Bordelon, Jason D. Bordelon, Lindsay B. Lemoine, Joseph H. Broussard, Brianna R. Bordelon, and Caylee S. Bordelon; eight great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; five step grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Louise Bordelon of Prairieville and Linda Bordelon of Alexandria; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray P. Bordelon; her parents, R.M. "Jake" Roule and Maggie Desselle Roule; one sister, Barbara R. Gremillion; her in-laws, Jules P. Bordelon, Sr. and Nellie Bordelon; and her brothers-in-law, Jules P. Bordelon, Jr., Adley Barbin and Ernest Gremillion.



The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:30 a.m. until service time on Monday.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the name of Joanne R. Bordelon may be made to Hospice of Acadiana by mail 2600 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503 or by going to their website. Hospice of Acadiana



Pallbearers will be her sons: Kenneth P. Bordelon, R.M. "Marty" Bordelon, and Jacques R. Bordelon; and grandsons: Jason D. Bordelon, Sean P. Bordelon, and Jarrett M. Bordelon. Honorary pallbearer will be her grandson Joseph H. Broussard.



Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 224 Main Street, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements.









