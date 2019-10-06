|
Jodie E. Crouch, Jr.
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 1:00PM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel, for Mr. Jodie Ernest Crouch, Jr., age 71. Jodie launched his boat for the last time on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family.
Interment will follow the funeral service at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pastor Todd Richardson of First Baptist Church of Milton, will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Janet Schwartzenburg Crouch; his sons, Jodie Ernest Crouch, III and partner, Jasen Bragg, and Jesse Eugene Crouch and his wife, Kelly; and his precious grandchildren, Jackson Crouch, and Brooklyn Crouch; his step mother, Bennie Crouch; his sisters, JoAnn McLemore and Mollie Dendy; his brothers, Kenneth Crouch, Billy Crouch, David Crouch, Larry Crouch, Marty Gilcrease, and Jack Dendy; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jodie Ernest Crouch, Sr. and Anniece Hayes Crouch; his brother, Dennis Crouch, and his nephew, Jacob Crouch.
Born in Houston, Texas and a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of his life, Jodie was a fisherman first and a loving husband, son, father and friend to all who knew him. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War from February, 1969 to February, 1970, specializing in aircraft maintenance. His time in the military ended, but the brotherhood lived on.
His hard work and dedication in the oilfield started and ended with the family business, Southern Wireline Services.
Pallbearers will be Jackson Crouch, Casey Crouch, Troy Crouch, Kevin McLemore, Chad Crouch, Brady Crouch, Matthew Crouch and Trey Self.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Berney Morvant, Dick Lindgren, Jim Rinehart, Joe Rockholt and Bob Burman.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 9:00AM to time of service at 1:00 PM.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Crouch's name to Alzheimer's Foundation, alz.org/donate
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Crouch family to his caregiver, Sib Perez, Pelican Pointe Nursing Home and also to Grace Hospice.
