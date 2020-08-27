John Albert Meaux
Seminole, AL - John Albert Meaux, 74, a resident of Seminole, Alabama passed away August 26, 2020.
John was a Vietnam War veteran and served four tours as a Navy Corpsman, attached to a USMC Infantry Unit. He was also an athletic trainer for the Navy Goshawks.
John worked for Gulf Coast Orthopedics for 25 years. He was an avid LSU, Saints, and University of Louisiana Lafayette Ragin-Cajuns fan. He also loved gardening and animals.
John is survived by his wife, Lilonie Meaux of Seminole, AL; four daughters, Christine Meaux-Laird of Atlanta, GA, Rebecca Meaux of Ft. Covington, NY, Catherine (Tom) Husson of Baltimore, MD, Audrey Fullum of Bangor, NY; two sons, Charles Meaux of Fairhope AL, Michael Meaux (Sandy Thames) of Seminole, AL; three brothers, Floyd (Judy) Meaux of Lafayette, LA, Stewart Meaux of Oakdale, LA, Michael Charles (Jackie) Meaux of Maybell, CO; three sisters, Martha (Gerald) Simmons of Zachary, LA, Brenda Atkinson of Baton Rouge, LA, Judy (Frank) Golden of Canyon Lake, TX; along with fifteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Mass of Celebration will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11am, with visitation beginning at 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 711 College Ave, Daphne, AL.
Graveside service will follow at 12:30pm, August 31, 2020 at Alabama State Veterans Cemetery, 34904 State Highway 225, Spanish Fort, AL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity
in memory of Mr. Meaux.
