John Allen Bernard
Lafayette - A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 10:00 am at the CATHEDRAL OF ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST, 914 St. John St. in Lafayette, for John Allen Bernard, 90, who died on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette. Reverend James Brady, Pastor of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, will be the Mass Celebrant.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 7, 2019