Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
818 Twelfth Street
Lafayette, LA
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
818 Twelfth Street
Lafayette, LA
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
818 Twelfth Street
Lafayette, LA
John Batiste Babin Sr.


1933 - 2019
John Batiste Babin Sr. Obituary
John Batiste Babin, Sr.

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for John Batiste Babin Sr., 85, who died July 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Services will be conducted by Fr. Gnanavoli Arulsamy, SVD.

Interment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery.

John Batiste Babin Sr. was born on August 14, 1933 in Lafayette, LA to Hayward and Olive Babin.

John was a loving husband and father who enjoyed spending time with his wife, Laura, fishing and traveling. He was employed by J.B. Mouton and Sons as a truck driver, retiring after over 60 years with the company.

He is survived by his sons, Karl G. Babin (Jacqueline), John B. Babin Jr. (Sharon) and Richard C. Babin; grandchildren, Karl Babin Jr., Sharlene Babin, Sadie Chevalier, Erica Lee, Corey Babin; eight great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura F. Babin; his parents, Hayward and Olive Babin and his brother, Hayward Babin Jr.

Visitation will be held Monday July 29, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 28, 2019
