John Breaux
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for John Breaux, 85, who passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Maurice. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Saturday from 9:30 AM until time of service.
Interment will be in Fountain Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Deacon Todd McKee will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his daughter, Karen Breaux Miers and her husband Paul; his grandchildren, Kimberly Holmes and her husband Anthony, Tracy Laurent and her husband Travis, and Allison Ortte and her husband David; and 7 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elrida Trahan Breaux; his parents, Clamile and Angela Meaux Breaux; his grandson, Paul Lawrence Miers, Jr.
John was native of Mermentau and a Lafayette resident for the past 30 years. He retired as a heavy equipment operator working on construction projects such as I-10 and I-12, which he was very proud of, and also at EXXON. His joys were watching his great grandchildren, working in his yard, dancing and Cajun music, and playing cards with friends. He will be deeply missed.
Pallbearers will be Travis Laurent, Anthony Holmes, David Ortte, Alex Laurent, Michael Laurent and Christopher Holmes. Honorary Pallbearers will be Andrew Holmes, Claire Ortte, Katherine Holmes and Julia Ortte.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Breaux family to the staff at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Grace Hospice for their support and compassionate care.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311