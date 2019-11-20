|
|
John Calvin Kilchrist Jr.
Lafayette - Lafayette: Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home for Mr. John Calvin Kilchrist Jr.
Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery following the funeral.
John Calvin "Chico" Kilchrist, Jr., was born on Thursday, October 24, 1963 to the late; John Calvin "Big Wheel" Kilchrist, Sr. and the late; Nellie Rose Pierre Kilchrist. On November 15, 2019, "Chico" took his rest.
He leaves to cherish his memories his 3 daughters who were the light of his life; Japaria (Al Johnson) Antoine of Lafayette, LA., Sheneta (Brian Keys) Antoine of Lafayette, LA., and Shanice Kilchrist of New Iberia, LA., 2 son's who he loved as his own, Shane Antoine of Atlanta, Ga., and Demarcus Carmuche of Lafayette, LA., the mother of his children who he remained friends with; Virgis Antoine and Celina Jolivette, 2 brothers; Alton (Ella) Kilchrist of Houston, TX., and Robert (Georgiana) Kilchrist of Lafayette, LA., 12 grandchildren, 2 uncles; Paul Kilchrist of Houston, TX., and Adam Pierre of Lafayette, LA., 2 aunts; Edresta K. Jolivette and Rose (Raglin) Broussard, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Calvin and Nellie Kilchrist, maternal grandparents; Alfred and Bernice Boudreaux Pierre, paternal grandparents; Walter and Jocrin Kilchrist, niece; Kaya J. Kilchrist, nephew; Damien Watkins, uncles; Walter and Joseph Kilchrist and Joseph Pierre, aunts; Annie Mae P. Woods, Mary P. Lilly and Theresa P. Bruno.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 8:00AM to 11:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home.
Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019