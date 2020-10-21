John Chapman



Lafayette - Private services were held for John Chapman, age 96, who passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Evangeline Oaks Guest House in Carencro.



Interment was in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Harold Trahan officiated at the services.



John was born near Oberlin, Louisiana and grew up during the depression. His father was a sharecropper and a carpenter so hard work and helping others was a normal part of John's life.



John was a veteran of WWII. He served in the Army and almost died from spinal meningitis while in England. He prayed and was spared. He was told that he would never walk again so he prayed again and began his recovery to walking. He was then sent to Omaha Beach for D Day and was one of 12 that survived from his company. He went on to fight in the Battle of the Bulge and across Europe into Germany until the end of the war without being injured.



His work experiences after the war were varied: Merchant Marine, manager of Austin Shoes where he met Doris, regional salesman for Consolidated Foods, store owner, dispatcher for Lafayette Parish and supervisor of electrical inspections for Lafayette Consolidated Government where he retired. He could do just about any job.



He was an active volunteer at church and the schools of their children. John helped countless people. He was frugal so that he could be generous.



Prayer was an integral part of his life and the rosary was his companion. The plate on the front of his truck stated: "C'est bon le Seigneur!"



John proudly flew his flag each day at home and was honored to visit the WWII memorial in Washington, D. C. with Honor Air of Louisiana.



Survivors included his wife of 70 years, Doris Sonnier Chapman; a son, Mitch Chapman (Charlotte Oubre) and a daughter, Annette Chapman-Raby (Chris Raby). There are four grandchildren: Bryce Chapman, Allix Chapman, Sterling Birdwell, and Erik Birdwell.



He was preceded in death by a son, Matt Chapman, two sisters, Letha Buller and Maggie Martin, and a brother, Pershing Chapman.



John's family extends a special thanks to Evangeline Oaks Guest House staff and residents for becoming family.



Pallbearers were Mitch Chapman, Sterling Birdwell, Erik Birdwell, Lee Verrett, Francis Karam and Michael Rider.



Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, was in charge of arrangements.









