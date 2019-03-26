Services
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 984-2811
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
View Map
John Douglas Woods Lt. Col. Usaf Ret. Obituary
John Douglas Woods, Lt. Col. USAF Ret.

Lafayette - A Memorial Service will be held on March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Martin & Castille Funeral Home's SOUTHSIDE location, for John Douglas Woods, Lt. Col. USAF Ret., who passed away on March 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM and continue until the time of service.

John Douglas Woods, Lt. Col. USAF Ret., was born in Atlanta, Georgia on September 21, 1928. He earned a B.S. in Geology from Case Western Reserve. In February of 1956, he entered the U.S. Air Force. Following various assignments, including as a Navy Liaison during the Cuban Missile Crisis, he flew over 170 combat missions in RF-4C during the Vietnam War, from August 1969 to July 1970. His final assignment was a Deputy Commander for Operations at Wright-Patterson AFB Ohio. He retired from the Air Force in 1975 with the rank of Lt. Col., and was highly decorated, including having received the Japanese WWII Victory Medal, Japanese Occupation Medal, 14 Air Medals with Oak Leaf Clusters and 2 Distinguished Flying Crosses with Oak Leaf Clusters for service in Southeast Asia.

Following his retirement, John spent 20 years flying various aircrafts as a corporate pilot in Lafayette, Louisiana. He also designed, built and flew model airplanes and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Sue, two children, Susie Woods, of Allen, Texas and Larry Woods and wife, Jan of Farmersville, Texas; six grandchildren, Todd Stewart and wife, Lori, Jerry Woods, Amy Woods, Jonathan Freeman, Kristen Hernandez Bayard and husband, William, and Eric Hernandez. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Kansas Hernandez and wife, Aileen and his sister, Anita Vitro and husband, Bob of Blackhawk, California.

He is predeceased by his parents, Ezra and Nellie Woods, his brother, Paul Woods, and his daughter, Jean Woods Hernandez.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to .

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 26, 2019
