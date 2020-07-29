1/1
John Duhon
1958 - 2020
John Duhon

Rayne - A Memorial Service will be held at a later day for John Gilbert "Bubba" Duhon, Sr., 62, who passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 5:39 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne.

Survivors include his wife of thirty nine years, Kathleen Duhon of Rayne; two sons, John, Jr. and Jessica Duhon of Rayne, Nathan Duhon of Rayne; two daughters, Tina and husband, Wesley Moring of Rayne, Kim Carrier of Rayne; one brother, Bryan and wife, Darlene Duhon of Scott; four grandchildren, John Luke, Emma, Jayde, and Ella.

Mr. Duhon was preceded in death by his parents, Theogene and Edna Mae M. Duhon.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences to Mr. Duhon's family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne, (337) 334-3600, 900 East Texas Ave., Rayne, LA 70578 is in charge of all of the arrangements.




Published in The Advertiser from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Duhon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Duhon Funeral Home
900 E Texas Ave
Rayne, LA 70578
(337) 334-3600
