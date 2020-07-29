John Duhon
Rayne - A Memorial Service will be held at a later day for John Gilbert "Bubba" Duhon, Sr., 62, who passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 5:39 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.
The family has requested the visitation to be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne.
Survivors include his wife of thirty nine years, Kathleen Duhon of Rayne; two sons, John, Jr. and Jessica Duhon of Rayne, Nathan Duhon of Rayne; two daughters, Tina and husband, Wesley Moring of Rayne, Kim Carrier of Rayne; one brother, Bryan and wife, Darlene Duhon of Scott; four grandchildren, John Luke, Emma, Jayde, and Ella.
Mr. Duhon was preceded in death by his parents, Theogene and Edna Mae M. Duhon.
Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne, (337) 334-3600, 900 East Texas Ave., Rayne, LA 70578 is in charge of all of the arrangements.