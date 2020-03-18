|
John Elridge Landry
Lafayette - With regards to the current COVID 19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 50 persons or less at one time.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette, for John Elridge Landry, 94, who passed away at his residence in Lafayette, Tuesday afternoon, March 17, 2020. Reverend Dustin Dought will conduct the service. The family will have a visitation at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Thursday from 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM.
Mr. Landry is survived by his two sons, Ronald "Ronnie" Landry (Sue) and Patrick "Pat" Landry (Judy); four grandchildren, Mike Burch (Malinda), Ryan Landry (Stephanie), Sarah Landry and Nick Landry (Ashley); three great grandchildren, Rylan Burch, Breyden Burch and Michael Landry; and his sister, Mary Duplin.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 71 years, Hazel Richard Landry; his parents, Demas and Madeline Lormand Landry; his brother, Wiley Landry; and his sister, Myrtis Landry.
A native of Leroy and a longtime Lafayette resident, John proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy during WWII. He worked for Gulf States Utilities for 40 years as a lineman and supervisor until his retirement in 1986. He enjoyed fishing, tending to his garden, and was an avid supporter of the ULL Lady Cajun Softball program. John and Hazel enjoyed many years of traveling and camping in their RV with family and friends. He will be remembered for his inviting personality, strong work ethic, and his care and devotion to his beloved wife and family.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Landry, Michael Burch, Paul Griffith, Nick Landry, Timmie Dugas, Don Landry, Rylan Burch and Breyden Burch. Honorary Pallbearer will be Glenn LaGrange.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Landry family to John's caregivers, Mary Ann Alfred and Gloria Citizen for their many years of compassionate care; also to Acadian Hospice for their assistance through Dad's last hours, and Dr. Bradley Chastant II and Dr. James Dobbs, his primary care physicians.
