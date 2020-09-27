John Gisclaire
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist for John Allen Gisclaire, 79, who passed away on September 26, 2020.
Burial will take place in St. John Cemetery.
John was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. He graduated from Cathedral High School, in Lafayette, LA, in 1958, then continued his education at Nicholls State University, where he received a Bachelor of Education Degree. He taught in the Lafayette Parish School System his entire career before retirement. John served in the U. S. Army National Guard from 1960 to 1965.
John enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as woodworking. He loved sharing a good meal with family and friends and was a vivid story teller. His friends and family could always count on him.
John, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Nat Gisclaire and the former Iva Harrington.
He is survived by his children, Kimberly Gisclaire, George Gregory Gisclaire, Nick Gisclaire, and Tommie Gisclaire; and his grandchildren, Kaylyn Gisclaire, Kathryn Claire Mayer, Sarah Blady, and Emily Gisclaire.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM, with recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 8:00 AM until the time of service.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Gisclaire Family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com
.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.