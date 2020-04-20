|
|
John H. Chargois
Maurice - Private Graveside Services will be held for John H. Chargois. John was one of six children born to the late Christer Chargois and Gustavia S. Chargois in Maurice, Louisiana on August 7, 1938. John passed away quietly and peacefully at Pelican Pointe Healthcare Nursing Home on April 17, 2020.
Fr. Stanley Jawa, SVD will be conducting the service.
John served in the Navy and upon completing his duties he remained in Los Angeles, California until he retired.
John attended USL, then completed his education at California State College, Dominguez Hills. He was employed and retired from the State of California. His hobbies were dancing, golfing and socializing.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his two daughters, Deborah (Darrell) Butler, Tami Chargois; his grandchildren, Joseph and Jasmine Butler; his great grandchild, Julian Butler; his sister, Alva C. Boudreaux; two brothers, Olley (Melba) Chargois, Burley (Phyllis) Chargois and one aunt, Ella Mae Prejean.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tiahni Chargois; two brothers, Paul Chargois and Lionel Chargois; a sister-in-law, Jenelle A. Chargois; a brother-in-law, Joseph S. Boudreaux and niece, Julitta Boudreaux.
The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff at Pelican Pointe Nursing Home and Hospice.
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020