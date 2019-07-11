|
John L. Sweezy
Lafayette - 11:00 AM Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel, 600 E. Farrel Road, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70508, for John L. Sweezy, 69, who died Monday morning, July 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Pastor Mark LaCour of Grace Bible Fellowship in Baton Rouge, will conduct the services. Interment will be conducted immediately following the funeral services.
The Sweezy family will receive guests in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE Location on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of service.
To cherish John's memory is his daughter, Kristin Sweezy; his son, Kyle Sweezy and his wife, Fiorella; the mother of his children, Jeannie Sweezy; his sister, Carol Rathell, and his two grandsons who were his pride and joy, Matthew Sweezy and Isaac Sweezy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas Sweezy and Caroline Klare Norris Sweezy.
John was a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for nearly 40 years. He lived his life to the fullest, working out daily, and enjoying his profession as a Geologist. He also spent much of his time observing the formation of rocks, but his number one love was reading and studying the Bible. He had a unique sense of humor, and shared many laughs with those who were close to him. He will surely be missed by his family and friends.
Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811
Published in the The Advertiser on July 11, 2019