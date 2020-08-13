1/
John M. Ewing
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John M. Ewing

John M. Ewing, 92, died on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Virginia E. Potocki and her husband, William E. Potocki, of New Iberia, LA; Renee deV. Andrews and husband, Dr. Walter S. Andrews of Kansas City, KS; also survived by grandsons, Ian Andrews and Keith Andrews.

Mr. Ewing was predeceased by his beloved wife, Virginia R. Ewing; as well as his parents, the late, Guy L. Ewing and Olive McCauley Ewing.

He was a WWII veteran, serving in the U.S. Army with the rank of Spec 4. He was a graduate of Case Western Reserve in Ohio and the University of Michigan with a Master's degree in Geology. He was a resident of Metairie since 1965. Services are pending with interment at Rosehill Cemetery, New Iberia at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National WWII Museum. For expressions of love and sympathy, please visit www.tharpsontheimerfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
1600 N. Causeway Blvd
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 835-2341
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved