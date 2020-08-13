John M. Ewing
John M. Ewing, 92, died on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Virginia E. Potocki and her husband, William E. Potocki, of New Iberia, LA; Renee deV. Andrews and husband, Dr. Walter S. Andrews of Kansas City, KS; also survived by grandsons, Ian Andrews and Keith Andrews.
Mr. Ewing was predeceased by his beloved wife, Virginia R. Ewing; as well as his parents, the late, Guy L. Ewing and Olive McCauley Ewing.
He was a WWII veteran, serving in the U.S. Army with the rank of Spec 4. He was a graduate of Case Western Reserve in Ohio and the University of Michigan with a Master's degree in Geology. He was a resident of Metairie since 1965. Services are pending with interment at Rosehill Cemetery, New Iberia at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National WWII Museum.