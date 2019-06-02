|
Dr. John R. Morella, Sr.
Lafayette - A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel located at 600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, Louisiana 70508 for Dr. John R. Morella, Sr., age 77, who passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at his second home in Cypress, Texas surrounded by his loving family.
Father James Brady, JCL, Pastor of St. Pius X Catholic Church, will conduct the service.
John is survived by his daughter, Deneen Weatherly, her son Bryce Martin and her partner Steve Gibson. His son, John R. Morella, Jr., his wife, Chalet along with their daughters, Madeline and Victoria, his brother Joe Morella and his wife Tonia, and his sisters-in-law Mary Lena Morella and Jane Webb Bloomer. John is also survived by many nieces and nephews who he mentored throughout his life as if they were his own.
He was preceded in death by his wife, best friend and love of his life for 53 years, Charlene Webb Morella, his parents Joseph and Lena Morella, his brothers Sam Morella, Anthony Morella and his wife Marie, and sister Sadie Guarisco and her husband Pete.
Dr. Morella was a native of Patterson, Louisiana and a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of his life. He was born on July 2, 1941 into a prideful Italian-American family of immigrant parents with five children. He attended Patterson High where he was a proud Lumberjack. John was passionate about playing football and baseball and lettered in all sports. He was also voted Best Dressed as his father owned the only clothing store in town, J. Morella and Sons. He also served as an alter boy for many years at St. Joseph Church. He attended college at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he fell in love and got married in 1963 to "his Charlene". He was very active in college and served as president of the Psychology Club, Psi Chi a national honorary Psychology Fraternity, a member of the Sociology and Newman Clubs, a Representative of the College of Liberal Arts and a member of Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society. Upon graduation he went on to receive his Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Oklahoma and began his sixteen-year career of teaching in 1966 as a professor at Northeast Louisiana State College and in 1975 at the University of Southwestern Louisiana. His passion as a board-licensed Psychologist was private practice where he founded Lafayette Psychology Center along with Dr. Maureen Brennan and Dr. Larry Benoit. He provided professional services to the public for over twenty years specializing in children and adolescents. He also held numerous consulting positions as well as founded the first video store in Lafayette, Video Showcase. Upon his retirement he continued his teaching career at South Louisiana Community College and was awarded the outstanding adjunct instructor by the National Institute for Staff and Organization Development, University of Texas, Austin in 2007. During his retirement, he turned his energy to writing, publishing several fiction and nonfiction magazine articles, most notable in Angels on Earth, a division of Guideposts. His first book, A Guide for Effective Psychotherapy was published in 2006. He wrote his final book in 2009 entitled Give Teens a Break!
John was a loving and devoted husband to his wife Charlene. She was his soul mate. He was also a wonderful father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be remembered for his many years of wisdom and guidance he so loved to give to his family and friends. John was very blessed by many dear lifelong friends who shared his love for life and family, Lucia and Don Carter, Glenva and Jay Thompson, Fred and Patricia Reggie and numerous others.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Saturday, June 8 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in John Morella's name to The Family Tree Information and Education Center who provides community education and counseling. 1602 W. Pinhook Rd., Suite 100A, Lafayette, LA 70508.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 2, 2019