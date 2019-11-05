|
Dr. John V. Vigorito
Dr. John V. Vigorito died on Monday, November 4th, 2019. Dr. Vigorito was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 17th, 1934, the son of Victor John Vigorito and Sophia Clara Vigorito. He grew up in Brooklyn, received his BA in English from St. John's University (Brooklyn) in 1955 and an MA in English from the University of Notre Dame in 1956. He served as an officer in the US Navy from 1957 to 1961, teaching at the Naval Prep School in Bainbridge, MD, and then at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis. From 1961 to 1963, he taught English with the University of Maryland, European Division. He received his PhD in Philosophy from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1968. After teaching a year at St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY, in 1968 Dr. Vigorito accepted a position with the Philosophy program at the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now University of Louisiana at Lafayette) where he taught until his retirement in 1998.
Dr. Vigorito was predeceased by his parents and by his first wife, Barbara Williamson Vigorito (d. 1987), the mother of his two sons. He is survived by his son Victor John Vigorito, his wife Maria, and his step grandchildren Christabelle & Harrison White all of Cedar Park, Texas, as well as his son Stephen Thomas Vigorito and his wife Renee, residing in Austin, TX. He is also survived by his beloved wife Betsy Kimball Vigorito, and his stepchildren Walter O'Roark, Elizabeth O'Roark Hesterly, and Rebecca O'Roark Voyles. Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Sr. Anna Marie Vigorito OP of West Islip, NY and his brother Thomas V. Vigorito and his wife Carla who live in Virginia Beach, VA.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 406 E Pinhook Rd. in Lafayette, LA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 406 E Pinhook Rd. Lafayette, LA 70501; The Olive Branch, Ascension Episcopal Church, 1030 Johnston St. Lafayette, LA 70501; or Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019