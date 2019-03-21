|
John Ward Oge, Sr.
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mr. John Ward Ogé, Sr., who passed peacefully on March 19, 2019, at the age of 92. Burial will take place at Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas, Louisiana. Visitation hours will be at Delhomme Funeral Home- Bertrand from 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Friday, March 22, 2019, with a rosary recited at 7p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 8:00 AM until service time. John's strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, and the love and prayers of family and friends carried him through to the end. John was born on December 15, 1926, in Alexandria, Louisiana, but was raised in Opelousas, Louisiana. He served as sergeant in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during World War II with the unit BTRY B 396th Anti-Aircraft. He eventually resided in Lafayette with his wife and children. John was a pioneer in Lafayette's Real Estate industry, having worked as a broker for nearly 40 years. After retirement, he worked for Richard Hebert Maytag for many years. He is survived by his four sons and their spouses, Ward Ogé; Charles Ogé (Kay); Robert Ogé; Mark Ogé (Linda); and his five daughters and their spouses, Connie Andrus (Alex); Beth Thomas Belveal (Ed); Cathy Manafi (Ali); Rebecca Martin (Bob); Barbara Guilliot Guidry (Mark). His greatest pride rested with his growing family, leaving behind his nine children, 31 grandchildren, and 41 great-grandchildren. His pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be his 22 grandsons. When asked recently by a doctor at the hospital if he could share his abundant family with the other patients, he said, "Oh no, I need every one of them because they are all different, and they are all special to me." John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Joycelyn Deshotels; his parents, Patrick Ward Ogé and Grace Smith Ogé; his baby sister, Constance Ogé; his granddaughter, Cherie Elizabeth Thomas; his great-grandson, Matthew Alexander Andrus; and his two son-in-laws, Randy Thomas and Bob Guilliot. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Lanie Moncada, Dr. Linda Ogé, Dr. Glen Mire, staff at Rosewood Assisted Living, and the 10th floor West staff at Lafayette General Hospital. Contributions can be made to Maddie's Footprints, Dreams Come True, or the in Mr. Oge's honor.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019