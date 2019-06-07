Services
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA 70507
(337) 706-8941
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette - A Celebration of Life will be held in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. for Johnnie Dye, 94, who passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Kevin Stewart, Youth Pastor at Vineyard Church, will officiate the ceremony.

Mrs. Dye is survived by two daughters, Terry Suarez and her husband Ernie of Lafayette, and Nancy Sheridan and her husband Charlie of Livingston, LA; three grandchildren, Bridgette Homer and her husband Bob of Baton Rouge, Nikki Ardoin and her husband Billy of Zachary, and Joshua Sheridan and his wife Christi of Canton, OH; one half-brother, James Hopson of Eagletown, OK; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Dye; and her parents, Jessie and Roy Hopson.

A native of DeQueen, AR, Johnnie has resided in Lafayette since 1952. She was strong in her faith, and very active in her church community. Her favorite restaurant was Don's Seafood Hut, and she was known as a "fashionista."

The family would like to extend special thanks to her dear friends, Sheri Klump and Rhonda Langlinais; her sitters, Annette, Christine, and Sarah; and Grace Hospice (Alicia, Shantelle, Lacy, and Adrianna).

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to Acadiana Animal Aid and St. Joseph's Diner.

View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com.

Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 7, 2019
