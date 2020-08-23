Joseph A. Sellers
Scott - A private Catholic service celebrating the life of Mr.Joseph Amos Sellers will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 3:00 PM in Martin & Castille's Chapel, SCOTT LOCATION. Joseph, 92 when he passed, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Visitation will be between 1:00 PM & 3:00 PM at Martin and Castille Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 mandates, the family would like to keep the service and visitation to invited guests only, and they ask that we respect funeral home rules by wearing a mask.
For family members and friends who are unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed to a Memorial Facebook Group dedicated to Joseph. To join the group, click the link below and then "join group". www.facebook.com/groups/josephsellers/
The video will appear on this group page at service time, 3:00 PM. You may also share memories, pictures and condolences with the family on the site.
Deacon Cody Miller will be conducting the service.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Irene D Sellers; two children - Karl Steven Sellers and his wife Djuna of Katy, TX and Janet Claire Sellers of Lafayette; brother Floyd Sellers and his wife Joy of Lafayette; two beloved grandchildren Brandon and Chelsea Sellers, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emile and Ematile Sellers, brothers Dewey, Jessie, Wilmer, Remy, John and George, and sister Lucy.
Caring, loving, smart, always willing to lend a hand and tough as nails are just a few words to describe Joseph. He was born in Cow Island Louisiana August 27, 1927, and along with his 7 brothers and 1 sister grew up helping to support the family farm. At 17 Joe exchanged his life as a farmer for one with the United States military. He proudly served his country as a member of the Air Force during WW II working in various logistics roles. After being honorably discharged, he continued his career with the Federal Government working as a surveyor. This gave Joseph the opportunity to visit or live in all 48 contiguous states, plus Hawaii during his lifetime.
Joe was a resident of Scott for most of his life. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He married Irene Dugas on August 29, 1953 and together they raised two children. He loved to tinker with and fix "things", enjoyed cattle farming with his favorite dog Prissy, and giving back to his community as a member of the Scott Lion's Club and the Knights of Columbus. Joe was a successful entrepreneur. He owned a Texaco station, invested in real estate and raised cattle. He wrapped up his business career as Manager of the BF Goodrich tire store in Lafayette. Joseph absolutely loved spending time with his 2 grandchildren on the farm whether it be giving them rides on his tractor, riding horses, or tending to the "moo-cows".
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Sellers family to Rhonda Giles and her caring staff at Lady of the Oaks Nursing Home as well as his home based care givers Tina, Bennie, Janet, Diana, Michelle and Allison.
