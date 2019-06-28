|
Joseph Calvin "Bob" Francis, Sr.
Lafayette - Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:30PM at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Lafayette for Mr. Joseph Calvin "Bob" Francis Sr. who passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Joseph Calvin "Bob" Francis Sr., was born on April 2, 1941 to the late; Walter Francis and Alice Montgomery Francis. He earned his wings on June 24, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones.
He retired from the Lafayette Parish School System. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing cards, cooking, going to the Racetrack and playing the Lottery.
He leaves to cherish his loving wife of 58 years; Mary Albertine Reaux Francis., his 4 daughters; Betty F. Smith , Angela F. Siner of Lafayette, LA., Joyce (Joseph) Siner of Carencro, LA., and Christina Francis of Scott, LA., his 3 son's; Walter, Donald and Joseph Jr., Francis all of Lafayette LA., his 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 2 godchildren; Kenneth Francis Jr., and Shelley Rogers, his 2 sisters; Virginia (Jean) Boutte and Merline Francis Pilette of Lafayette, LA., his 2 brothers; Bradley Francis of Carencro, LA., and his (twin) John A. Francis of Rayne LA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Walter and Alice Montgomery Francis, son; Patrick A. Francis, grandson; Anthony J. Francis, granddaughter; Jenelle C. Francis, brothers; Charles, Paul Sr., Archie Sr. Melvin Sr., and Kenneth Sr. Francis, sisters; Marie Perrodin, Wable Francis Daigle, Mable Francis, father-in-law; Peter J. Reaux and mother-in-law; Mary Louise Petry Reaux.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 11:30AM to 1:15PM at Kinchen Funeral Home.
Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements.
Acknowledgements
The family would like to thank..
Rachel Hamilton, Dr. Bryan Lebean, Nurses; Genevia, Belinda, Redessa, Dr. Mc Nally, Dr. Lodha, St. Joseph Carpenter House of Hospice…Thanks to Kinchen Funeral Home & Staff.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 28, 2019