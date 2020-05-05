|
Joseph Charles Broussard
Maurice - Our beloved brother, Joseph Charles Broussard, was born September 24, 1940 in Maurice, Louisiana. He departed this earth May 5, 2020 to embark on his heavenly journey.
Charles was a very devoted Christian; he did not forget to pray the rosary daily. He was a man who respected every man or woman who came across his path. He enjoyed Zydeco music, sports and he also loved to cook, especially gumbo.
Charles was a graduate of James A. Herod High School in Abbeville, Louisiana. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Army where he served for several years. He worked at Hub Security as a Guard.
Charles is survived by one sister, Delores B. Mouton of Maurice; a foster sister, Rita Mae Broussard of Lafayette; three brothers, Sidney Broussard of Maurice, Ernest Broussard (Lynn) of Houston, Texas, Ronald Broussard of Maurice, LA and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Carlton and Lydia Winters Broussard; two sisters, Theresa Broussard (died at birth) and Dorothy Goudeau of Houston, Texas and a niece, Sharon Goudeau of Houston, Texas.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser from May 5 to May 7, 2020