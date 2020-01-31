|
|
Joseph Depa
Lafayette - A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1:00 PM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott, for Joseph Depa, 78, who died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Scott.
Reverend Arockiadass Vincent Thanaraj, Parochial Vicor of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott, will conduct the funeral services. Denise Mata Melancon will provide music for the funeral services.
Survivors include is beloved wife of 51 years, Carole Sagona Depa; his son, Tony Depa of Los Angeles, CA; and his brother, Wiestaw "West" Depa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tomasz Depa and Micalina Depa; and his brother, Stan Depa.
Joseph was born in Bagentz, West Germany and came to the United States in 1948. A resident of both Abbeville and Scott, Louisiana for most of his life, Joseph Depa was a loving husband, father and brother. He taught in Lafayette Parish School System for 43 years, majority of which was spent at Acadiana High School. He achieved his Bachelors degree from University of Southwest Louisiana and later, his Masters degree from Louisiana State University. Joseph was a talented mathematics and science teacher and devoted not only his time to his students but to school activities as well.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Saturday from 12:00 PM until time of service.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Depa family to the staff and nurses of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Grace Home Health.
