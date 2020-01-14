Services
Delhomme Funeral Home-Maurice - Maurice
200 Chief H. Fred Road
Maurice, LA 70555
(337) 898-1633
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Broussard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Dua Broussard Sr.


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Dua Broussard Sr. Obituary
Joseph Dua Broussard, Sr.

Maurice - Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Delhomme Funeral Home of Maurice for Joseph Dua Broussard, Sr., 90, who passed away on January 13, 2020 at Eastridge Nursing & Rehabilitation in Abbeville.

Reverend Paul Bienvenu, Pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral services.

Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery in Maurice.

Mr. Broussard was a native and lifelong resident of Maurice. He graduated from Maurice High School as a basketball star. Following his graduation, Mr. Broussard served his country during the Korean War, rebuilding their country. After Joe's years in the service, he farmed rice and raised cattle. He also had several other jobs working as a tug boat captain, he worked for U.L. Laundry, and worked as a butcher at The Canning Center at Maurice High School. He also worked for Riviana Rice Mill for many years, until he went to work for Vermilion Parish as a backhoe operator, where he retired. Joe was known to have the best garden around, giving the fruits and vegetables he produced to his family and friends.

Survivors include one son, Joseph Dua Broussard, Jr.; one daughter, Cheryl B. Granger and her husband, Albert, Sr; two step-daughters, Betty G. Guidry and Susan R. Boyle and her husband, Ricky; ten grandchildren, Parrish A. & Baillie M. Broussard, Albert "T-Al" Granger, Jr. and his wife, Amber, Brittany L. Granger, Brian K. Guidry, Scott R. Guidry and his wife, Casey, Guinn G. Lancon, Stacy L. Landry, William J. Lagneaux, Jr. and his companion , Jessica, and Jennifer S. Lagneaux; nine great-grandchildren, Bryce Granger, Lexi Guidry, Gavin, Landon and Owen Lancon, Brooke and Brock Landry, Lydia Sloane and Addison Lagneaux.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Philomene Bower Broussard, one grandson, Joseph Lagneaux; his parents, Marc Broussard and the former Marie Baudoin; and two sons-in-law, William J. Lagneaux, Sr. and Robert J. Guidry.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Maurice on Wednesday from 9:00 am until time of service. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday prior to the funeral.

Pallbearers will be Albert Granger, Jr., William J. Lagneaux, Jr., Brian K. Guidry, Scott R. Guidry, George Comeaux, Jr., and Ricky Boyle.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Gerald Roy and Robert Romero.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Eastridge Senior Living in Abbeville for fulfilling his last few years with compassion and love from their amazing staff. The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana for all that they've done during Joe's time of need, especially his nurse, Whitney. Last but not least, the family would like to thank the Acadiana Veteran's Honor Guard for their continued service to our veterans.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at

www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Delhomme Funeral Home-Maurice - Maurice
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -