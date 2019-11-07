|
|
Joseph "Joe" Duhon
Lafayette - Let the world rejoice for our father has received his wings and has gone on to be with the Lord! Joseph Duhon, 73, passed away at 6:32 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at his residence in Lafayette, surrounded by family at his side.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of a Christian Burial in St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. The Rev. Clifford Labbe, SVD, will be the celebrant of the Mass.
Joseph Duhon was born to Raoul and Ozelia Duhon on September 4, 1946. Mr. Duhon was a native of Carencro but a lifelong resident of Lafayette. He was a devout parishioner of St. Anthony Catholic Church of Lafayette, where he was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Knights of Peter Claver #166, 3rd Degree, for 34 years in which he served as their Financial Treasurer for over 25 years. He was a retired truck driver, from Saia Motor Freight Line, where he drove for the company, with pride and delivered impeccable service for 45 years.
Mr. Duhon enjoyed his family beyond measure; he enjoyed a good game of baseball and was one of the New Orleans Saint's biggest fans. He was a man of few words-but when he spoke his voice resonated with character of good-will to all mankind and love for all people-a gentle giant he was but a strong legacy he will leave behind.
Mr. Duhon leaves to cherish his loving and devoted wife, Mary Ann of 51 years; two children, one daughter, Carmelita McKnight (Hugh) and one son, Kevin Duhon (Keshia) both of Cypress, TX; a special niece who was like a daughter to him, Vanessa Duhon Adams (Harold Sr.) of Lafayette; Five biological grandchildren, Vance Batiste (Tiffany) of Youngsville, LA., Nicholas McKnight, Mason McKnight, Kaitlin Duhon and Khloe Duhon all of Cypress, TX; three step grandchildren, Kane Keller, Kyli Keller and Kami Keller all of Youngsville, LA., with one great granddaughter on the way; one brother Harry Sr. (Shirley) of Scott, LA.; two sisters, Rena Monette (Johnny Sr.) of Lafayette, LA. and Elizabeth Morgan of Lafayette, LA.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, close family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Raoul and Ozelia Duhon, brothers Harold, Loney, Lennis and Francis; and his sisters Mathilda Elaire, Lydia Batiste and Emma Perkins.
Pallbearers will be Vance Batiste, Nicholas McKnight, Mason McKnight, Johnny Monette, Jr., Harold Adams, Jr., and Harry Duhon, Jr.; Honorary Pallbearers: Harry Duhon, Sr., Kevin Duhon, Hugh V. McKnight, Jr., Nelson Dargin, Anderson Dargin, Rodney Dargin, Patrick Simien, Johnny Monette, Sr., and Harold Adams, Sr.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr's Jolivette, Allam, Anderson, Williams, Malad, and their staffs, the Cancer Center of Acadiana, Acadian Radiation, Acadian Home Health, Acadian Palliative Care, Acadian Hospice nurses and staff, the many family, friends, nieces, nephews, relatives, and prayer warriors, in Louisiana and Texas who helped us through this journey.
A rosary will be prayed at 9:00 a.m. followed by the Knights of Peter Claver Deceased Member Ritual, Saturday in the funeral home.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Kinchen Funeral Home in Lafayette from 8:00 a.m. on Saturday until the time of service.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com
Kinchen Funeral Home, 1001 N. St. Antoine St. Lafayette, LA. 70501, (337) 235-1193, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019