Joseph E. "Pete" Stout
Joseph Earl "Pete" Stout, 93, native of Lake Charles, LA, passed away on November 2nd at his home with his daughter and her family in Springfield, MO.
Pete was born in Lake Charles to Charles Earl Stout and Mabel Farque Stout on May 27, 1927. He graduated from Marion High School. He joined the Lake Charles Police Department in 1948 as a patrolman and in 1950 was promoted to Sergeant in the Patrol Division. On December 7th , 1951 he married Dora Elaine Cole and soon married Dora Elaine Cole and together they had one daughter, Martha Jane who they cherished.
He was transferred to the Detective Division in 1953 and was promoted to Captain in 1956. In 1965 he was appointed Chief of Police. In 1968 he graduated from the 80th Class of the FBI academy.
During his tenure he was instrumental in the construction of the, state of the art, police station at 830 Enterprise Blvd. Chief Stout was a member of the Louisiana Peace Officers Association, Louisiana Peace Officer's Association, Southwest Louisiana Peace Officer's Association, International Association of Chief's of Police, and a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge # 8.
After his retirement as Chief in December of 1974, he and his wife moved to Baton Rouge in the summer of 1975. Because of his longtime police service Chief Stout was sought out as a consultant by many law enforcement agencies. He eventually was asked to become a member of the State Department of Probation and Parole, later becoming Chairman.
In 1999, Pete and Elaine moved to Springfield, MO to be closer their daughter and her family. Elaine passed away in Springfield in 2001. Pete moved back to Louisiana to continue working with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety, as a member of the Louisiana Highway Highway Safety Commission After 68 year career in law enforcement, Pete retired for his final time and in March of 2018, Pete moved once more back to Missouri to spend his last years with family.
Pete is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mabel Farque Stout, his half-brother, Eugene Broussard of Moss Bluff, his nephew, Charles Broussard, his wife, Dora Elaine Cole Stout (or MaLaine as called by her grandchildren).
Pete (or PaPete as known by his grandchildren) is survived by his daughter, Martha Jane Stout Carson, her husband, Edward Keith Carson, and his four granddaughters, Amanda Christine Carson, Danielle Nicole Carson, Caroline Renee Carson, Stephanie Leigh Carson Stark, her husband Benjamin Major Stark, and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Chief Stout will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 7, at University Baptist Church. Visitation will be from noon until time of services at the church. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
The family of Pete wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Louisiana Chiefs of Police, Lake Charles Police Department, Integrity Hospice Services of Springfield, MO, and Johnson Funeral Home.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net
