Joseph Ernest Comeaux
Duson - Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Joseph Ernest Comeaux, age 85, who passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at his residence in Duson.
Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Lafayette.
Mr. Comeaux, affectionally known by his CB handle as "Redman", was a native of Whiteville and a resident of Duson. He was employed with ACME for twenty-five years and was a member of Steven Meche Hunting Club in Lafayette. He loved to cook, family gatherings, fishing and hunting.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen Comeaux of Duson; five sons, Ernest Randal Comeaux, Arthur Todd Comeaux, James Borel and his wife, Ghia, Chris Borel and Bill Guy and his wife, Jenny; three daughters, Emily Boudreaux and her husband, Bob, Carlene LeBlanc and Kimberly Carson and her husband, James; one sister, Mary Ann Elkins; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his dog, Jackson.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Ramona Daigle; his parents, Jules Comeaux and the former Aimee Doucet; and nine siblings.
A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday.
Pallbearers will be Chris Borel, James Borel, Bill Guy, James Carlson, Nick Boullion and Jeremy LeBlanc.
