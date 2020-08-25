1/1
Joseph Ernest Comeaux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Ernest Comeaux

Duson - Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Joseph Ernest Comeaux, age 85, who passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at his residence in Duson.

Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Lafayette.

Mr. Comeaux, affectionally known by his CB handle as "Redman", was a native of Whiteville and a resident of Duson. He was employed with ACME for twenty-five years and was a member of Steven Meche Hunting Club in Lafayette. He loved to cook, family gatherings, fishing and hunting.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen Comeaux of Duson; five sons, Ernest Randal Comeaux, Arthur Todd Comeaux, James Borel and his wife, Ghia, Chris Borel and Bill Guy and his wife, Jenny; three daughters, Emily Boudreaux and her husband, Bob, Carlene LeBlanc and Kimberly Carson and her husband, James; one sister, Mary Ann Elkins; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his dog, Jackson.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Ramona Daigle; his parents, Jules Comeaux and the former Aimee Doucet; and nine siblings.

A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday.

Pallbearers will be Chris Borel, James Borel, Bill Guy, James Carlson, Nick Boullion and Jeremy LeBlanc.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.

Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
11:00 - 08:00 PM
Evangeline Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Rosary
06:00 PM
Evangeline Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Evangeline Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Evangeline Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evangeline Memorial Gardens
4113 N. University Ave.
Carencro, LA 70520
(337) 896-6366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Evangeline Memorial Gardens Melancon Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved