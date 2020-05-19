|
|
Joseph Johnny Monette, Sr.
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Joseph Johnny Monette, Sr.
Services will be conducted by Fr. Augustine Wall, SVD.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Joseph Johnny Monette Sr. was born March 9, 1939 in Lafayette, LA and very peacefully left on May 19, 2020 at his home in Lafayette, LA surrounded by his loved ones.
Johnny Monette started playing the blues when he was six years old. His first instrument was a homemade guitar that was made of a tin cooking oil can and window-screen wire. His father was a piano player, his uncles played music also, and his brother Raymond Monette was a guitarist. He played in area blues bands throughout the 1950's and early 1960's. He was not engaged in much musical activity during the 1970's, but returned to more frequent playing in the late 1980's. Johnny was a great guitarist in his own right, but was especially known for his extraordinary bass playing skills. He was inducted into the Louisiana Blues Hall of Fame on June 16, 2000. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was known for his strong work ethic and respect for God. He served on the Rosary Evangelization team for Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Johnny is also a veteran of the United States Army.
Johnny is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rena Duhon Monette; two children, Joseph Johnny Monette Jr. (Darlene) and Johnetta Monette Augustine (Bryan Sr.); his three grandchildren, Shanasi Monette, Brianne Augustine, and Bryan Augustine Jr. and four great-grandchildren, Mckynzie, Jaycie, Emanie, and Melvin Jr; two sisters, Mary E. Kennedy (Robert) and Lorena Green (Francis Jr.); one brother, Joseph Dalton Monette Sr.; three godchildren, Robert Kennedy Jr, Malcom Green, and Ella Kennedy; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his two children, Harold Paul Monette and Lenette Faye Monette; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Norris Monette; four brothers, Charles Monette Sr., Morris Monette Sr., Raymond Monette Sr., and Forrest Monette Sr.; and two sisters, Marie Monette and Dorothy Monette.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser from May 19 to May 22, 2020