Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Lee "Joey" Harris Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Lee "Joey" Harris Jr. Obituary
Joseph "Joey" Lee Harris, Jr.

Lafayette - That is our son, "Joey", who slept away during the first week of April. Joey was 48 years of age. In this photo (only one) he is with his grandmother, Leola Poulard, having received his master's degree. Joey's body was laid to rest at Fountain Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, April 6, 2019. It was his desire, according to his sister, Inger, that should he become lifeless, put him in a grave the next day. This desire we granted.

His circle of life was not large. His happy time was experienced when he cared for his beagle dogs. His buddies were not aware of how ill he was, nor were we. He would not want us to worry. When his heart could not beat anymore, it just quit.

He attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church daily at 6:00 a.m. He lived quietly and passed away in the same manner.

To so many of you who called, texted, came by and attended the graveside burial, we offer "THANKS." We felt it and saw your love sincerely shared throughout these days. Please feel free to be a part of our lives (Sean, Juan, Greg and Inger) as we experience this pain. We know that my God has directed you, His servants, to us. To you we honor and receive it with open hearts and arms.

Sincerely,

Joe "Prince" and Gwen Harris

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements were entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now