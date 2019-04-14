|
|
Joseph "Joey" Lee Harris, Jr.
Lafayette - That is our son, "Joey", who slept away during the first week of April. Joey was 48 years of age. In this photo (only one) he is with his grandmother, Leola Poulard, having received his master's degree. Joey's body was laid to rest at Fountain Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, April 6, 2019. It was his desire, according to his sister, Inger, that should he become lifeless, put him in a grave the next day. This desire we granted.
His circle of life was not large. His happy time was experienced when he cared for his beagle dogs. His buddies were not aware of how ill he was, nor were we. He would not want us to worry. When his heart could not beat anymore, it just quit.
He attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church daily at 6:00 a.m. He lived quietly and passed away in the same manner.
To so many of you who called, texted, came by and attended the graveside burial, we offer "THANKS." We felt it and saw your love sincerely shared throughout these days. Please feel free to be a part of our lives (Sean, Juan, Greg and Inger) as we experience this pain. We know that my God has directed you, His servants, to us. To you we honor and receive it with open hearts and arms.
Sincerely,
Joe "Prince" and Gwen Harris
Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com
Arrangements were entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 14, 2019