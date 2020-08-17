Joseph Linden "Cap" Arceneaux
Scott - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Joseph Linden "Cap" Arceneaux, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Mire. Mr. Joseph passed away at the age of 85, on Sunday evening, August 16, 2020 at his residence in Scott.
The family requests that public visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 PM. There will be no public visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday before the service. The family asks that at the public visitation, wearing a mask will be mandatory.
A Rosary will be prayed on Tuesday, August, 18, 2020 at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
A private immediate family interment following the mass will be in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery in Mire.
Reverend Father Mike Arnaud, Pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Mire, will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Nordine Broussard Arceneaux of Ossun; his daughter, Elaine Ross and her husband Michael of Dallas; his daughter Jennifer Herbert and her husband John of Broussard; his grandsons, John Manuel II and his wife Jennifer of Waxahachie, TX and Justin Manuel and his wife Emily of Santa Barbara, CA; his brothers, Joseph Lincoln(Jean), Ellender(Cathy), Russell(Brenda) and Earl(Barbara); his sisters, Dolores Menard and Lou Guilbeaux(Don); two great-aunts, Clothilde Broussard and Annette Sonnier; his sister-in-laws, Maria Concepcion Acuna and Terri Wills Arceneaux and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ulysses "Magee" Arceneaux and Anna Sonnier Arceneaux; his brothers, Tuney Arceneaux and CJ Arceneaux and his sister, Anne Arceneaux Buller and her husband James and brother-in-law, Oran Menard and one niece Marie Annette Comeaux.
A resident of Ossun, Louisiana for most of his life, storyteller and a stranger to no one he met. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army as a cook. He was a Third Degree member of the Knights of Columbus council 7568 and the Holy Name Society of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Scott. He was known was a graduate of Scott High School class of 1954. He was an electrician who retired from UMC and after his retirement worked at The Best Stop in Scott. His passion in life was his family and his title of "Pa-Pa" to his grandsons. He will be deeply missed and memories of him will be cherished for a lifetime and his stories will live on.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Arceneaux family to Dr. James Dobbs and Dr. Dana Dicharry.
