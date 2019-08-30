Services
Services

Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
7:00 PM

Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
Joseph Linton Taylor Obituary
Joseph Linton Taylor

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church for Joseph Linton Taylor, 79, who died August 23, 2019 at his residence.

Services will be conducted by Father Clifton Labbe, SVD.

Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Shirley Mae Broussard Taylor; daughters, Pamela (Kenneth) Fusilier of Lafayette, LA, Melanie Taylor (Carl Wiltz, Fiancé) of Lafayette, LA, Lisette (Harold) Riley of Fayetteville, GA, Raquel (Alton) Lloyd of Missouri City, TX, Janice Taylor (Willie Butler) of Houston, TX; son, Carliss (Kimberly) Taylor of Lafayette, LA and grandson who he raised as his own, Montrelle (Brooklyn) Taylor, Lafayette, LA and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Edna (Brown) Taylor; his brothers, Peter Taylor, Joseph Taylor, Paul (Alberta) Taylor, Antoine Taylor; sisters, Della Taylor, Olivia Hamilton and Mary (McKinley) Trahan.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at Syrie Funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 30, 2019
