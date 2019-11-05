|
Joseph P. Gossen, III
Seabrook, TX - Joseph P. Gossen, III, of Seabrook, TX passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his home is Seabrook at the age of 86. He was born on July 2, 1933 in Rayne, Louisiana to Joseph and Sadie Gossen. Joseph graduated from SLI currently the University of Louisiana, Lafayette. He was the founding Director of Facilities and Planning for the State of Louisiana. Joseph was a devoted member of The Society of Saint Pius X. He is preceded in death by Parents Joseph P Gossen Jr, Sadie Breaux Gossen, brothers Gerald and Steve Gossen. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dorotha, daughters Mary Angela Gossen, Sarah Gossen McCrory, Petie Gossen Roberts, son Joseph Peter Gossen IV, brother Ronald Gossen, grandchildren Matthew Roberts, Anna Roberts Jose, Stephen McCrory, Theresa McCrory, Michael McCrory, Colleen Comeaux, David Whalen, great grandchildren Harrison James McCrory and Claire Madeleine Jose and many other loving family and friends. The Family will receive friends on Thursday at 9:00am at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573. A Mass will follow on Thursday at 11:00am at Queen of Angels Church, 4100 Highway 3, Dickinson, TX 77539. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas. In lieu of flowers, you may send memorials to Queen of Angels Church.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019